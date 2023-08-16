SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declares $0.20 Dividend

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

