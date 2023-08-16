Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

CTA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,341. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

