Simplify Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 248.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 4,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.