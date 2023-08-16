Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,382,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.95% of Applied Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,265. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

