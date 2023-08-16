Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 4,924,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,517. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,697.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

