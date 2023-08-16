Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 3,970,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 443,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,302. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,666.38% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.