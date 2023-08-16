Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Sanofi makes up approximately 0.5% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 80,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

