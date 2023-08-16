Simplify Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 103.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 64.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Waters Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WAT traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,676. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.18 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.81 and its 200 day moving average is $291.29.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.