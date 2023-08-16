SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.65 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $244.52 million and approximately $25.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,079.73 or 1.00023460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002250 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20530236 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $31,974,877.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.