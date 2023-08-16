Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

SOI opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.52. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $81,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 245,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,295,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

