Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

SONN stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 1,714.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 277,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.