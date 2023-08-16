SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,037. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

