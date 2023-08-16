SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 642.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

