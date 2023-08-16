SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

SPDW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 547,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,847. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

