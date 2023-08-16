SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Position Boosted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 455,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 769,861.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 300,246 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 171,064 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 545,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the period.

SPIB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,346. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

