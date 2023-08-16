Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $710,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

