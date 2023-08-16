Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT Raised to $8.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.15. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

