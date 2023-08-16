Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,614. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.62.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.