Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. 3,983,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,509. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

