Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,716,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

