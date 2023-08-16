Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,500,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 190,037 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 2,977,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,420. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

