Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 3,271 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. 1,598,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

