Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 4,681 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,581,178 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,819.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,148,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,795,000 after buying an additional 447,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 22,802,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,809,906. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

