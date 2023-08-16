Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,803,000 after acquiring an additional 94,358 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,375,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,925,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

