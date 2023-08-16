Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,090. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.