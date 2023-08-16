Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) versus Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Financial Analysis

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Starry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $9.30 billion 1.52 $791.27 million $0.53 16.05 Starry Group $29.86 million 0.00 $25.55 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telefônica Brasil and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 1 3 0 2.75 Starry Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.61%. Starry Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,166,566.67%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Telefônica Brasil.

Volatility and Risk

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 8.98% 6.54% 3.72% Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57%

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats Starry Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

