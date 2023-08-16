Status (SNT) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $88.76 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,120.76 or 1.00004776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,379,858 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,356,795.2129383 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02362463 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,517,279.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

