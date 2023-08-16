Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.
