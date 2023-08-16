Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.09

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.09 and last traded at $87.98, with a volume of 75093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Stepan alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stepan

Stepan Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.