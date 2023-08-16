Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $530.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.25.

SAIA opened at $420.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.57. Saia has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $437.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $57,655,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 269,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

