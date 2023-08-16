STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STE opened at $229.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 188.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in STERIS by 11.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.