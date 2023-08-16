SThree (LON:STEM) Shares Down 0.1%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.52). Approximately 47,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 252,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.50 ($4.52).

SThree Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.84.

Get SThree alerts:

SThree Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SThree’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.