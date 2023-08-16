StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.47. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

