StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 11.7 %

BPTH stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

