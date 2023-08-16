StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.