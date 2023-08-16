StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

