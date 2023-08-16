StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
