StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.