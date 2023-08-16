StockNews.com Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.92.

NYSE OC opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

