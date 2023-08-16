StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

