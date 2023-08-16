Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.37 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Storj has a total market cap of $103.47 million and $19.37 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,414,782 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

