Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,322 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Schrödinger comprises 0.1% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,800,000,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,850 shares of company stock worth $1,840,830 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 545,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

