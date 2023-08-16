Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

