Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Articles
