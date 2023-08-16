Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.
NYSE:LRN opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Stride has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Stride by 3.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Stride by 47.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
