Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Stride Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Stride has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Stride by 3.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stride by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Stride by 47.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

