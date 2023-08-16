STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $215.10

Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.10 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 219.40 ($2.78). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.78), with a volume of 24,826 shares trading hands.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of £208.56 million, a PE ratio of -5,450.00 and a beta of 0.50.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

