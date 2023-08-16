Sui Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $389.30 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Sui has a total market cap of $389.30 million and $135.99 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sui has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,162,190 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 723,162,190.4615384 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.56810705 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $108,682,408.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

