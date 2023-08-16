Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.26.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.