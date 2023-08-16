SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.41. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 22,110 shares.
SunCar Technology Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66.
SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
