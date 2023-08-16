SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.41. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 22,110 shares.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.