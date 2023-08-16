Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.393 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

