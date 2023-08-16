Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 86,538 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average daily volume of 9,106 call options.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. 3,027,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

