Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 86,538 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average daily volume of 9,106 call options.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SU stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. 3,027,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
