Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.45

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.45 and traded as high as C$42.49. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$42.40, with a volume of 19,555,879 shares.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

